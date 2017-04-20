Skip links

The Clearwater Progress

Serving the Upper Clearwater Valley since 1905

News for the week of April 20, 2017

Spring has sprung

  • The signs of spring are everywhere in the valley. Wildflowers are a bit later than usual this year due to a long winter but some can be found if you are willing to get out and look. These trilliums were growing on a steep embankment near Beaverslide Rd. Precipitation for the month of March set a new record at Kamiah. The previous record was 5.10 inches of rainfall for the month and this year 6.05 inches of rain were recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Janene Engle/Progress