The Clearwater Progress

Patrick Hagen, a senior forester for the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Maggie Creek Supervisory Area based in Kamiah, was selected from hundreds of employees as the agency’s 2016 Employee of the Year.
News for the week of April 20, 2017
Spring Cleaning Month in Kamiah
Residents of Kamiah are reminded that the month of April has been declared Spring Cleaning Month by city officials. For your convenience, Simmons Sanitation has provided free dumpster usage April 24 through May 1 at a bin located at the 1100 block of S. Hill … [Read Full Article...] about Spring Cleaning Month in Kamiah
Kamiah City Council
The Kamiah City Council met April 12. David Witthaus of TD&H Engineering in Lewiston updated the council on the water infrastructure project. He said about 790 feet of pavement had been identified that did not meet specification for compaction and … [Read Full Article...] about Kamiah City Council
Dodgeball tourney April 29
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) and Impact YM are thrilled to announce their 1st Annual Upriver Community Dodgeball Tournament on April 29 at 4 p.m. in the Kamiah Middle School Gym. Everyone is invited to attend and … [Read Full Article...] about Dodgeball tourney April 29
CIAA 50th anniversary Spring Art Show and Sale
Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) invites our community—far and wide—to its 50th Anniversary Spring Art Show and Sale. The show opens Wednesday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. with complimentary refreshments and the music of Rick Weholt. The show continues May … [Read Full Article...] about CIAA 50th anniversary Spring Art Show and Sale