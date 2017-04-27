A Lewis County inmate who went on the lam for about 18 hours is back in custody after a farmer found him hiding in a barn at Juliaetta the morning of April 20.
News for the week of April 27, 2017
Kooskia, Kamiah plan Arbor Day events
Upper Clearwater Valley communities will host Arbor Day activities this Friday, April 28. In Kooskia, the Kooskia Revitalization Committee will organize a cleanup event at the kiosk on Highway 12. Organizer Joy Lee said students from Clearwater Valley … [Read Full Article...] about Kooskia, Kamiah plan Arbor Day events
Community-wide Yard Sales next weekend
The annual Community-wide Yard Sale day is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Bargain hunters across the valley can look forward to sales in Kamiah, Kooskia and Stites. The Clearwater Progress will be publishing a list of sales along with their locations on a … [Read Full Article...] about Community-wide Yard Sales next weekend
Upcoming Concert Features Music Inspired by Spain
Acclaimed performers Giselle Hillyer and Roger McVey present “A Spring Fiesta,” an afternoon of sonatas by Beethoven and Debussy as well as music by composers that have been influenced by the music of Spain. The concert is free and takes place on Sunday, May … [Read Full Article...] about Upcoming Concert Features Music Inspired by Spain
Collection of first-person histories sought
The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude has announced an upcoming third volume to “Our Story,” the collection of first-person histories that celebrates local families and their ancestors’ lives in the Cottonwood, Keuterville, Greencreek, Ferdinand, and Salmon … [Read Full Article...] about Collection of first-person histories sought